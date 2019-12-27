'A vibrant spirit': Troy fraternity remembers Baldwin teen killed in Christmas Eve crash

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County teen and college freshman killed in a Christmas Eve crash, is being remembered for his vibrant personality and accompanying smile by his Alpha Tau Omega brothers of Troy University.
Will Brooks, 18, of Perdido, died Tuesday when his truck crashed off Hwy. 31 north of Bay Minette.
“He’s just a person whose really easy to talk to and get to know, a very vibrant personality," Braxton Daniels said. "Has a smile you notice anytime he walks in a room."
Brooks, a graduate of Baldwin County High School, had a joy for the outdoors, his friends say. His death came as a shock to his Alpha Tau Omega brothers.
“ The first week we got to know him, you quickly realized he never goes anywhere without his jeans and his boots," Daniels said. "The love and support [Troy] has shown us and the love and support they want us to share with his family is just overwhelming, and something that really shows the character of Will."
Will Brooks will be laid to rest on Saturday, according to his obituary.
Troy University released this statement:
Troy University administrators received word on Tuesday, Dec. 24, that two freshman students, William Dixon Brooks and Sawyer McCullough, had been involved in a motor vehicle accident in Baldwin County, and that Brooks had been fatally injured. Both were freshmen and members of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. The Troy University family is shocked and saddened by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both students. Student services staff will work with members of ATO and others impacted by this event to offer support and counseling services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.