MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With summer right around the corner, many of you may be spending more and more time in your yard. On Thursday, May 23, a workshop can help with your green thumb.
AARP Alabama is partnering with Victory Teaching Farm for a gardening workshop called "May Flowers." The main focus of the farm is to create access to local, organic produce for the community and educate the community.
"We'll be talking about beneficial and companion plants for your produce garden, edible flowers, pollinator plants and that's what we have going on tomorrow," Tarrant Graves said.
The workshop is from 9 to 11 a.m. The farm is located at 261 Rickarby Road in Midtown Mobile.
You must register to attend the workshop. A voucher may be available courtesy of AARP Alabama for those who register and attend.
