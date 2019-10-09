BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said an abandoned ankle monitor caused an evacuation at a gas station Wednesday night.
The Oasis Travel Center on Wilcox Road at Interstate 10 was evacuated after someone found a suspicious package. The sheriff's office said the package was making an unusual sound.
The Mobile Police Department Bomb Squad was called in to take a look at the package. They discovered that it was a GPS ankle monitor and charger that had been left at the store.
Investigators have not said who was supposed to be wearing the ankle monitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.