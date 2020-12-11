MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is scheduled to hold a virtual Emergency Board Meeting on Monday, December 14, to discuss the return of curbside delivery.
The amendment would allow on-premise licensees to again sell alcoholic beverages to go.
The original “Curbside Sales Authorization” expired September 15th, 2020.
Officials say the spread of COVID-19 appeared at that time to be on the decline and licensees were re-opening and/or expanding operations and inside seating/service.
"However, COVID cases have steadily increased over the last month causing a need to authorize curbside delivery options."
