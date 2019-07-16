CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Citronelle Fire & Rescue is advising motorists to avoid U.S. 45 in north Mobile County after a major accident.
According to the fire department, multiple agencies are on the scene of a traffic accident in Citronelle on Highway 45 near Pecan Ridge and Roberts Lane.
