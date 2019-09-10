According to Mobile Fire-Rescue an accidental fire damaged a total of 25 vehicles at A1 Auto Sales.
Fire officials say the fire stemmed from a single vehicle fire at approximately 4:45 p.m. on September 4. They said the fire quickly spread to tall grass and adjacent vehicles.
On the day of the fire Mobile Fire-Rescue Department units were dispatched to A 1 Auto Sales, located at 1860 Schillinger Road North, for reports of a vehicle on fire. The crew of Engine 1 arrived on scene to discover several vehicles were on fire in a large, grass area behind the business.
Additional units were requested to the scene for support shortly thereafter. Fire personnel (7 engine crews, 1 ladder truck company, 1 paramedic rescue crew, 2 command units, and additional, support units) battled multiple vehicle fires and area grass fires for approximately 90-minutes, applying aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) and several hundred gallons of water.
Firefighters were able to contain the grass fires and vehicles fires to the field location. As a result, no commercial or residential structures were damaged. Neither fire personnel nor civilians were injured during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.