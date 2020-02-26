JACKSON CO., Miss. - Officials say the Moss Point man who has been on the run for nearly two years to avoid prosecution on sex charges is back in the Jackson County Detention Center.
U.S. Marshals dropped 43-year-old Jacob Scott off at the jail at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 26. Scott was arrested in Oklahoma in January after he was added to the Marshal's Top 15 Most Wanted fugitive list.
According to authorities, in July of 2018, Scott was to plead guilty to a 14-count indictment charging him with sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.
They say he didn't show up for court and an arrest warrant was issued.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says Scott allegedly faked his own death by leaving a suicide note and a gun in a dingy which was found just offshore in Orange Beach.
Scott is scheduled to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on March 11.
