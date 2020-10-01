MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A high profile case back in the spotlight. Kenny Campbell, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Leila Smith in 2018 appeared before a judge Thursday on charges that he shot into Smith's home seven months before she was killed.
A judge gave him a $100,000 bond Thursday.
The delay, because he was serving prison time on federal charges in Florida.
If Campbell makes bond in Mobile, he won't be able to carry a weapon, must wear an ankle monitor and won't be able to go around Smith's family or her former roommate.
He'll be back in court on those charges next week.
As for his murder charge, he's been indicted by a grand jury and he's now awaiting trial.
Campbell is also a person of interest in the cold case death of his first wife.
