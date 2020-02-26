MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The 20-year-old man accused of killing a Mobile police officer last year is now also charged with attacking a fellow inmate.
Marco Perez injured a man with a shank on Feb. 13, according to court documents. He is now charged with second-degree assault.
Terrence Sims and Sanchez Russell are co-defendants of Perez's for the alleged assault. A preliminary hearing has been set for March 18.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
Perez also stands accused of killing MPD Officer Sean Tuder in early 2019.
He remains jailed at Mobile County Metro Jail.
