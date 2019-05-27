MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Records show an accused murderer is set to face a judge for the first time. Police said he shot and killed a man earlier this month.
39-year-old Travis Jones was arrested Friday afternoon and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office jail log shows he is expected to have a bond hearing sometime on Tuesday.
Police said the homicide happened on May 8th in the 1400 block of North Cloverleaf Circle, the victim 25-year-old Dejuan Roberson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.