BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) – A community college administrator who is fighting for her job defended herself Tuesday and accused the school’s former interim president of exaggerating her academic credentials.

Laura Burks, who is on leave as vice president for human resources at Coastal Alabama Community College, testified at her termination hearing that the real reason the two-year college system is trying to fire her is that she was uncovering corruption.

On Monday, former interim president Patty Hughston testified that she discovered in 2012 that Burks had falsified a document and was not adequately performing her duties. On Tuesday, Burks suggested Hughston was out to get her because of an earlier incident involving Hughston’s credentials.

Burks testified that Hughston submitted information for a college catalog that she had three master’s degrees. But Burks testified that she discovered that Hughston had only one master’s degree. She said her interactions with Hughston were frosty after that.

“She and I had a tense relationship,” he said.

During cross-examination, college lawyer Windy Bitzer suggested that Burks’ assertion about Hughston’s credentials was wrong. But Burks insisted that it was.

Hughston recused herself from presiding over Burks’ termination hearing.

Burks has maintained throughout the two-day proceedings that that allegations against her resulted from her participating in an investigation of corruption at the college. She testified that of the 11 college administrators with knowledge of that probe, all but two have left their positions or have been designated for termination.

Burks recalled a visit that the two-year college system’s chancellor, Jimmy Baker, made to Bay Minette after the investigation had resulted in two arrests and produced other leads.

“He came down to this room … hit his fist on the table and said, ‘This investigation is to stop immediately,’” she said.

Hughston was not the first supervisor to conclude that Burks’ work was substandard, however. Jeff Rhodes, who served as the chancellor’s liaison to the college after the resignation of its longtime president last year, testified that he informed Burks on Oct. 30 that he was putting her on leave and recommending that she be terminated.

Rhodes, who is interim president of Reid State Technical College in Evergreen, testified that he concluded the college’s personnel files were in disorder after speaking with a human resources officer at another school who served on a peer review team.

“She told me it was very disorderly, files that weren’t there, missing files, incomplete files,” he said.

Rhodes also supported the allegation that Burks falsified a January 2017 memo by adding information allowing for $1,000 pay supplements to be giving to division chairs. Burks testified that she made the change at the direction of Gary Branch on his last day as president and that the chancellor had approved the supplements.

But Reid testified that he had instructed employees not to interfere with the peer review teams that were examining operations at Baker’s request.

“I just told them to let the team work … and not attempt to fix anything,” he said.

Burks acknowledged that some of the personnel files were incomplete. She offered three explanations – that she was preoccupied by the corruption investigation; that she was overloaded; and that she was suffering grief over the death of her daughter.

Burks testified that she had no support staff when she was human resources director at Faulkner State Community College. She said that did not change in 2017 when she became vice president for human resources after a consolidation of Faulkner, Alabama Southern Community College and Jefferson Davis Community College. The new school included 16 campuses.

“I had assumed the role of everything as one person. … The consolidation was overwhelming for all of us,” she said.

What’s more, Burks said, she was emotionally wrecked after her daughter’s death and received no help from the college.

“I was in bad shape,” she said. “I needed to take some time away. I was dying.”

Burks acknowledged under cross-examination that she was nervous about the peer review because she recognized that the personnel files were not in the shape they should be. She testified that Branch had instructed her make the corruption investigation her top priority.

Burks also accused another college system official of ulterior motives. She testified that Michelle Sylvester, who currently is running the school’s human resources department and is on loan from the Alabama Community College System in Montgomery, of wanting that job permanently.

Sylvester testified on Monday that she has no plans to apply for the position to relocate to the Mobile area.