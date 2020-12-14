MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and the Medical Licensure Commission met this weekend to adopt emergency rules allowing for qualified physicians from other states and Canada to apply for temporary emergency licenses so they can treat patients suffering from COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals.
“Protecting the health and safety of Alabamians is our top priority,” said Dr. Mark LeQuire, Chairman of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners. “As the number of COVID-19 cases surges in Alabama, hospitals are experiencing a shortage of qualified physicians to care for the sick. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and we will continue to take all necessary action to ensure Alabamians suffering from COVID-19 have access to the care they need.”
Under the rules, qualified physicians in good standing who are licensed to practice medicine in another state or Canada can apply for temporary emergency licenses to practice in an Alabama hospital for 180 days or until the Governor terminates the state’s public health emergency, whichever comes first.
The rule adopted by the Board of Medical Examiners states “an emergency need exists for qualified physicians to provide medical services in Alabama, and that this need warrants the emergency adoption of this rule to provide for the issuance of an emergency certificate of qualification to physicians licensed in other states who may assist with this health emergency.”
In order to be granted a temporary emergency license, physicians must also provide to the Board written verification from a hospital’s administrator or chief of medicine that the physician will provide in-patient hospital care to those suffering from COVID-19.
The rule and application forms for out-of-state physicians to apply for temporary emergency medical licenses can be found online at www.albme.org/.
