BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the plublic's assistance locating an escaped inmate.
The BCSO says the inmate left the county's corrections center in Bay Minette around 2:30 a.m. today wearing an orange jump suit. It appears the inmate was able to get out of the corrections center due to ongoing construction, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say the inmate is considered dangerous due to his past history of burglary, gun and drug charges. He was awaiting transfer to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on a firearms conviction.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202 or the United States Marshals Service in Mobile.
The escaped inmate is Jose Andres Rosado-Ortiz. He is described at an Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 and weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
His last known address was Robertsdale, but he has also lived in Mobile. The escapee also frequents the New Orleans area.
Chief Al Tolbert with the Bay Minette Police Department confirms that police officers from Bay Minette along with other law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for the escaped inmate.
A Baldwin County school system official told FOX10 News that nearby Bay Minette Elementary and Intermediate schools were placed on a "soft lockdown" because of the escape -- meaning students are being kept inside the school buildings with no outside activities allowed.
