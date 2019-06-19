MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Actor Richard Tyson was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail early Wednesday morning on charges of public intoxication and harassment or harassing communications, according to jail records.
Jail records show he was released from jail within a few hours.
The arrest log lists the 63-year-old actor's home address as his native Mobile.
Among Tyson's best-known roles was his turn starring opposite Arnold Scharzenegger in "Kindergarten Cop." Other roles have included parts in movies such as "Three O'Clock High," "Kingpin, Me, Myself & Irene" and "There's Something About Mary."
He was a costar of the 1980s TV series "Hardball" alongside John Ashton.
The actor is the brother of former Mobile County District Attorney John Tyson Jr. and the former spouse of actor and singer/songwriter Kris Kristofferson's daughter Tracy.
