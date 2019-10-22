A television ad concerning the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, gaming, and a lottery is attracting a lot of attention.
It's aimed at holding the group accountable to pay state taxes.
The ad is sponsored by a non-profit group called "Poarch Creek Accountability Now."
It focuses on three casinos operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in Alabama on sovereign land.
That means the state doesn't have jurisdiction and the Poarch Band does not pay state taxes.
It would have to reach an agreement with the state to do that.
"Poarch Creek Accountability Now" is led by former Alabama Senator Gerald Dial.
He says the Poarch Band is investing millions into state and local races so they won't have to enter into an agreement and, thus, pay taxes.
Dial also pointed to the Poarch Band's recent purchases in multiple states and the Caribbean nation of Aruba, where they will pay taxes.
Dial said, "I think until you bring attention and pressure to the legislature, and the people realize what's happening, then we're not going to get this change. And I'm concerned about the future of Alabama politics, if we allow one group to have as much influence as they're beginning to have, for the amount of money that they're able to contribute to campaign."
Because "Poarch Creek Accountability Now" is a non-profit organization, it doesn't have to disclose its donors.
Dial said those contributing are concerned they would face repercussions.
In response, Poarch Band officials issued a press release saying, in part:
"Unfortunately, there is now an organized effort by entities that do not share our commitment to be good corporate citizens to undermine our well-regulated enterprises and our good works. We cannot begin to understand their motivation for spending funds on a website and paid advertising built on lies and misinformation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.