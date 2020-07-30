MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) was informed via self-reporting that three (3) staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 12:00 p.m. on July 30:
• Loxley Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Loxley, Alabama) – two (2) staff members
• Alabama Corrections Academy (Selma, Alabama) – one (1) staff member
These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare provider.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine as advised.
One hundred twenty (120) COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. One hundred seventy-three (173) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
INMATE POPULATION
The ADOC has confirmed that one (1) inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 29:
• Easterling Correctional Facility (Clio, Alabama) – one (1) inmate
Newly identified positive cases include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic. All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmates are currently housed.
Two hundred one (201) total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, sixty-one (61) of which remain active.
