Law enforcement agents of the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division are investigating the death of an inmate that occurred on October 18 at William C. Holman Correctional Facility.
At approximately 5:05 a.m., correctional officers discovered inmate Ricky Gilland,46, of Vinemont, unresponsive, in his cell. Officers entered the cell with medical staff and discovered Gilland was deceased.
No foul play is suspected at this time. The final cause of death is pending autopsy results.
This investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided at its conclusion.
