According to medical experts, everyday behaviors place adolescents and teens at an increased risk for meningococcal disease.
A rare but serious bacterial infection, the disease causes the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord to become inflamed.
Experts say sharing a drink or even a kiss are all typical behaviors for teens however, these could also lead to the transmission of the bacteria that causes the disease. Doctors say two separate vaccines are being used to help protect adolescents and teens.
