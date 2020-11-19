MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has seen a 23.1% surge in COVID-19 cases.
The department says the increase occurred among those who were first infectious (based on the earliest date of illness onset, specimen collection, or report) in the past two weeks, between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14, as compared to the previous two weeks.
Officials say the increases are widespread across the state, with 53 of Alabama's 67 counties (79%) affected (range: 0.7% - 51.9% increase.)
Mobile County has added another 139 cases overnight to push the city's numbers to 19,070. There are 358 reported deaths.
