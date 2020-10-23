MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During its daily report of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County, the Alabama Department of Public Health explained the jump of 2,300 plus cases.
Officials say the Alabama Department of Public Health processed a backlog of 2,565 positive antigen results from a facility in Mobile on October 22.
They say these will be classified as “probable” COVID-19 cases reported on October 22, even though the tests were performed during June through October 18.
"All laboratories are required by law to report all results (including positive and negative results) for SARS-CoV-2 to ADPH. Delays in reporting by required reporters are not within control of ADPH. Processing the backlog will not impact the ADPH COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard."
Mobile County has reported a total of 16,887 positive cases; including 2,223 hospitalizations and 317 deaths.
