ADPH intends on doubling amount of vaccine given at Daphne Civic Center

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) intends on doubling the amount of COVID-19 vaccine it's administering Thursday at Baldwin County's first mass vaccine clinic at the Daphne Civic Center.
ADPH exceeded its target of 60 shots per hour on the first day of the clinic Tuesday, vaccinating around 300 people total - 100 more than it had planned.
"We feel like everything ran very smoothly," Jenny Kilpatrick with the Alabama Department of Public Health said.
The only people eligible for the vaccine at the Daphne Civic Center are people 75 and older, first responders, and healthcare workers. After a huge turnout Tuesday, and with more vaccine on the way, ADPH is planning to give 800 people a shot Thursday.
“We’re ready to be really busy on Thursday and we’re looking forward to that so we’ll see how it goes," Kilpatrick said. "We just ask that the community do what they did [Tuesday] and show up, bring their patience which they did and I think we’ll have more successful days to come.”
January 21, 26 and 28 are the remaining days for the mass vaccine clinic at the Daphne Civic Center. Gates open for registration at 6:30 a.m. and the vaccine is administered between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Once you arrive and register, you'll be given a time to return to get your COVID-19 vaccine. The earlier you get there, the higher your likelihood of being able to return and receive your shot the same day. But because of the high demand, you may be given a time to return the following week on January 26 or 28 to get your shot.
For more information, visit the ADPH website by clicking here.
