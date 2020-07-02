DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) will revert to its roots for the 87th event, officials announced on Thursday.
The annual event is scheduled for July 17-19 at the rodeo site on Dauphin Island.
According to rodeo officials, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the ADSFR will concentrate strictly on the "great fishing" along the Alabama Gulf Coast, which goes back to the early days of the rodeo.
As safety precautions, ADSFR 2020 President Cory Quint said the rodeo will not hold the Liars Contest on the Thursday night before the rodeo. Also, the sponsors’ tent and the fish viewing area will not be available for the 2020 rodeo. The music entertainment has also been dropped for this year. However, the Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament set for July 11, 2020, will be held as planned.
“First and foremost, we’re a fishing tournament at heart,” Quint said. “Everything else we do is what we call ‘the show,’ which means we make it family friendly and appealing to other people outside of anglers.”
He went on to say:
“We are kind of going back to our roots as a fishing tournament. But I don’t want people to be confused about our rodeo site. It is still open. If you want to come see somebody weigh in, look at the boats or watch a sunset, you can still do that. We just can’t give people a reason to congregate. All we’re asking from the anglers is to be mindful of social distancing and be respectful of the Town of Dauphin Island. They really did do us a favor by allowing us to have the rodeo this year.”
During a normal three-day rodeo, more than 75,000 people visit Dauphin Island for the fishing or the show. They say the absence of that traffic is definitely going to impact the businesses and rental properties on the Island.
“With this COVID situation, a lot of our small mom-and-pop businesses need all the help and support they can get,” Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said. “The rodeo was one of those times they could benefit when the times were good. With a population of about 1,250 permanent residents on the island, you can see what bringing 75,000 people onto the island would have in terms of economic impact. It’s a big event. It covers as much as four days, so it has a big impact on our small community.
“But I do still think it will be a good event. People who do come down, we want them to act responsibly. We’re encouraging people to wear a face covering. We’re not requiring it, but we’re encouraging it. As we say, we want to be part of the solution not part of the problem.”
Officials say one change has been made in the tournament categories.
They say rodeo anglers have 30 species of fish eligible to weigh in at the rodeo. However, red snapper is no longer on that list. The Alabama Marine Resources Division, which manages Alabama’s share of the red snapper quota in the Gulf of Mexico, announced this week that the last day of the 2020 season will be July 3 to ensure the quota is not exceeded. Red snapper has been replaced by lane snapper on the rodeo’s eligible fish list. Quint said that obviously also eliminates the Red Snapper Jackpot.
Visit www.adsfr.com for more information on the rules, categories and schedule for the 87th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
