UPDATE: The Alabama Education Association said via Twitter that the driver of the Mobile County school bus involved in this morning's accident has died.
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Mobile County Public School System official confirmed for FOX10 News that no students were on board a school bus that overturned in a wreck that happened Thursday morning at U.S. 45 and Interstate 65 South.
MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips told FOX10 News the school bus driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries. She said the driver had just taken her students to school when the accident happened.
FOX10 News reporter Asha Staples is on the scene and working to gather more information.
