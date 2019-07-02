MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department is going airborne for the first time this year. They are spraying for mosquitoes in hopes of making people itch a bit less for July 4th.
They are starting to spray from the air because they are finding a lot of Salt Marsh Mosquitoes in traps in Southern Mobile County.
“They bite you and then you're itching like crazy and you just give up,” said Reggie Crigler.
The Mobile County Health Department is spraying from the sky to kill the pesky insects in areas not accessible by truck.
“Some of the spraying they have done in the past has helped, but it needs to be more done,” Crigler said.
The news a welcome relief for those who live nearby.
The health department sprayed Dauphin Island on Monday and an area around Hollingers Island was sprayed the next day.
“The mosquitoes are just a nuisance, they really are,” Crigler said. “It's just terrible.”
The goal with this week's spraying is to control the mosquitoes before they can disperse into the city.
Vector Control said Salt Marsh Mosquitoes are mostly a nuisance species, but they are capable of carrying diseases.
