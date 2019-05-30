It was a historic day for the Africatown community in Mobile. The first celebration and commemoration after the finding of the Clotilda.
"Much that we think is lost is not really lost and its there and its in your own backyard," said Dr. James Delgado with SEARCH, Inc.
News of the discovery came to Africatown residents and descendants of the Clotilda a few weeks ago. After years of searching, archeologists said the Clotilda was found in an un-dredged part of the Mobile River on the East side of 12-mile Island.
Dr. Frederick Heibert, Resident Archaeologist with National Geographic said, "This is an exceptional story so it needed some exceptional science behind it."
It's unlikely that the ship will be raised but archaeologists said we should see some parts of it soon.
"Need not be something big and magnificent it can be small and can bare the scars of a burning such as these fragments do and yet tell us something," Delgado said.
Today's celebration brought out hundreds. Yet in all the excitement, there's a dark and sinister story lies behind the ship. 110 teenagers and young adults were kidnapped from Benin, Africa and brought to Mobile County illegally.
"It happened, it really happened, it was really real for those folks to have spent two months on a boat, two months on a boat and got here and persevered," said Darron Patterson, a descendant.
Some of their direct descendants still live in the place the 110 settled once slavery was abolished. That place is known as Africatown USA.
"I just took myself back to that day, thinking about my ancestors on that boat. Listening to the waves, listening to the waters, the screams, it just gave me chills because I immediately imagined myself being on that boat," Joycelyn Davis, a descendant.
The commemoration moved outside where descendants led rituals, presentations, and prayers.
It then turned into celebration with, ending with a Second line.
The question that's now looming for most people is 'where do we go from here?' Those answers are still to come.
T.C. Coley with the Black Heritage Council said, "Not just a ship that's sitting there preserved in the museum but a ship that symbolizes the resilience of a people and that the descendants of those people that carry on that legacy of resilience see a benefit in the growth and revitalization of their community."
We're told a report coming out soon will include pictures of some of the findings. Officials add the descendants and Africatown residents will be apart of the process moving forward.
