AFRICATOWN, Ala. (WALA)-- Dozens gathered in Africatown Sunday to honor 400 years of African presence in our country.
A nationwide bell-ringing unifying remembrance ceremonies held across the country today.
The tribute including a drum call, flower dedication representing 54 African nations, performances and a butterfly release symbolizing freedom.
The day of healing, especially significant for the people of Africatown, the site of the last known shipment of African slaves in our nation.
Theodore lush helping descendants to remember the ancestors who have gone before them.
An unforgettable moment for Clotilda descendant, Vernetta Henson.
"It brings back to our remembrance, our ancestors and what they endured, that we might have privilege to a better life."
Sixth-generation descendant, Joycelyn Davis, says the day of healing helps embrace the pain of the past.
"All people in all walks of life have came here to experience that with us. So, we're no longer ashamed of what happened, we can come together."
