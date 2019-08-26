MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- You can make your voice heard about the future of Africatown. A planning meeting is happening, and the focus is developing the area.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. today, Aug. 26, at Ben May Main Library in Mobile.
