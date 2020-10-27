BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) -- With this active hurricane season, there is concern in Southern Mississippi that people may not be taking this threat seriously. In Biloxi, they are asking everyone to be prepared.
Life’s a Beach Rentals is clearing the sand for at least the fourth time this year.
“We had a good season, but it’s definitely aggravating to have to pull all this stuff off and put it back on and a month later have to take it back off,” said Jonathan Foster from Life’s a Beach Rentals.
The City of Biloxi is busy preparing. The city’s marinas and harbors have been closed. They are also staging equipment in case of flooding. The city’s message to residents, better safe than sorry.
“Make sure you are prepared,” said Cecilia Dobbs Walton with the City of Biloxi. “Don’t take it lightly, but don’t be scared.”
Along Biloxi’s beach, people are taking in the sights before the storm.
This area has been in seven storm projected paths this year.
“I know a lot of people probably are not worried about it because I think they’re tried,” said Joanne Pearce. “They’re tired of seven times this year and it’s hard work.”
A busy year in the tropics as yet another storm is set to make landfall on Wednesday.
“You cannot mess with mother nature because she’s very powerful when she wants to be,” Pearce said.
The gaming continues inside the coast casinos. As of now, the Mississippi Gaming Commission has not closed them.
