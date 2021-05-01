DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)-- After months of cleanup and thousands of dollars in repairs, Dauphin Island’s west end has been restored to its former glory.

“Not as crowded as I thought it would be. Very nice,” said Stan Heaverlo.

Welcoming beachgoers for the first time in more than seven months after Hurricane Sally wreaked havoc on the island leaving a massive mess behind on the west end.

On Saturday cars packed the brand new parking lot for the official reopening.

“Couldn't ask for better weather. The beaches are beautiful and clean. Just very relaxing,” said Karen Heaverlo.

Tourists and locals diving right in, enjoying what they haven’t had the chance to do for a while on this side of the island on a truly picture perfect day.

“It’s a beautiful day. It’s not too windy, but it’s windy enough to keep you cool in the sun and the kids have been having a blast out here all day,” said Crystal Hart.