MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Transportation says it will evaluate the toll rate for the new I-10 bridge over the Mobile River, but it still plans to charge drivers to go over the bridge.
In May, the department held public meetings in Mobile and Baldwin County where many people expressed frustration with the plan to charge a toll for the new bridge and expanded Bayway. The proposed toll rate was $3 to $6 with a discount for frequent users.
In a news release sent on Thursday, June 27, ALDOT said an update on the toll rate plane and frequent user discount will be provided later in the summer. ALDOT wrote, "We understand the proposed frequent user discount is not considered substantial enough as a relief measure."
When the update is released in the coming months, it is expected to provide new information on segmented tolling and how electronic tolling will work once construction is complete. ALDOT said it will also have more details about the free route using the Bankhead Tunnel, Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, and Causeway.
ALDOT said it also wants to "help the public understand the project and why, despite seeking numerous options to fund it, tolling is still necessary to deliver this project."
Construction of the new bridge and Bayway is expected to be complete in 2025.
(1) comment
We need more than this. If ALDOT is considering changes to the toll scheme, then the public needs time to review what's proposed. We need to know why any new toll scheme is different from the previous versions.
Please share the news release.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.