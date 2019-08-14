Some students in Mobile schools are feeling the heat, literally, because of air conditioning problems.
It's affecting several hundred students at three different schools.
The three schools are Baker High School, LeFlore High School, and Blount High School.
Mobile school officials say air conditioning problems have forced the closure of one of three freshman buildings at Baker.
20 classrooms are affected and school officials say the students have been moved to the other freshman buildings.
LeFlore High School is another school with air conditioning problems.
A parent at LeFlore didn't want to be identified, but said her son told her there have been air conditioning problems since Thursday.
She said, "He said what they're doing is letting us come in the gym for like 30 minutes and they're putting us back in our classrooms."
Mobile public school officials say a lightning strike knocked out two of 40 air conditioning units at LeFlore, but they have been working on repairs.
They say four classrooms are without air conditioning, and that could impact a couple of hundred students throughout the day.
But the woman we talked to said her son has severe asthma and she kept him home Wednesday.
She said, "Getting too hot is a serious problem for him. It could cause him to have a serious asthma attack and he'll be down for days."
School system officials say the air conditioning at Blount was running but that a part had to be replaced.
They say a part also had to be replaced at Baker and they hope to have the systems at both schools fixed Thursday.
School system officials say they had hoped to have the air conditioning systems at LeFlore fixed by the end of the day Wednesday, weather permitting.
