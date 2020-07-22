U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – An Air Force Academy cadet from Mobile was sentenced to six months in jail for drug possession and distribution.
Cadet First Class Travis M. Amsbaugh, 21, pled guilty to a total of 16 violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, for the wrongful possession, use and/or distribution of intoxicating and controlled substances.
Amsbaugh, a native of Mobile, was charged with using marijuana, cocaine, LSD, hallucinogenic mushrooms, opioids and other drugs. He also pleased guilty to sellings cocaine, Xanax, and oxycodone, according to The Gazette.
Amsbaugh, who was home-schooled through high school, was on the academy’s fencing team through his sophomore year.
According to officials, on July 20, a military judge accepted Amsbaugh's plea and he was sentenced to seven months confinement, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and a reprimand. According to a pre-trial agreement, Amsbaugh’s sentence will be reduced to six months confinement, which he will serve at the Teller County Jail.
Officials say the Air Force Academy will initiate discharge proceedings for Amsbaugh.
"The Academy is committed to fostering a culture of fair and equal treatment for all individuals, as well as holding everyone accountable for their actions, expecting everyone to adhere to the high standards of military discipline and the law," they said in a press release.
