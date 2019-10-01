Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested John Morgan, 29, on two counts of possession of obscene material. Morgan is an active duty United States Air Force Officer stationed in Pensacola.
The investigation began in August after an agent identified images and videos of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a residential computer on Klondike Road. The images depicted children under the age of 10.
Morgan was arrested today and booked into the Escambia County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.
