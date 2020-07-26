The Air Force released the name of the man who died at Hurlburt Field in Northwest Florida during an incident of domestic violence.
Investigators said Elliot Alexeichik shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself and died from the self-inflicted wound.
The wife, identified as Airman First Class Kimberly Alexeichik, was taken to a hospital where she's listed in stable condition.
The base was on lockdown for an hour after the shots were fired.
The incident is being investigated by Air Force Office of Special Investigation.
In a statement posted on Facebook by 1st SOW Commander, Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn said, “My condolences go out to all affected by this senseless tragedy. Today there was an armed domestic disturbance on our base leaving one dead and one injured. The 1st Special Operations Wing does not condone domestic violence. We constantly work to mitigate this needless violence through our on-base resources and programs that are offered to all Hurlburt Field members. I greatly appreciate the outstanding response by our Defenders, Medics, and the Okaloosa County Sheriffs. I am thankful to the community for your continued support of our airmen and families during this time.”
