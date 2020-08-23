BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) -- Keesler Air Force Base said 20 aircraft from the 403rd Wing have been flown to other bases ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
One of the units moved is the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the Hurricane Hunters. The Hurricane Hunters will fly out of Atlantic Aviation Charleston International Airport in South Carolina until it is safe to return to Biloxi. The team will continue to fly into both storms and provide weather information to the National Hurricane Center.
Other planes based at Keesler AFB were moved to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
"We are moving aircraft as a precautionary measure ahead of these storms for two reasons. First, to protect the aircraft from damage, and second, so we can continue to fly storm reconnaissance missions,” said Col. Jeffrey A. Van Dootingh, 403rd Wing vice commander. “It’s been an unprecedented year just keeping the mission going while mitigating the impacts of COVID. Now for the first time in history, we could have two hurricanes simultaneously in the Gulf of Mexico. Whatever Mother Nature and 2020 bring our way we have been able to get the mission accomplished thanks to our outstanding Airmen who ensure we are always ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.