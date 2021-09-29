Construction of the new air traffic control tower at Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores is nearing completion. Once finished, several things will happen. The biggest factor is safety. When operational, all planes will be directed into a controlled pattern with a wider, organized approach. Then will come passenger service.

Jack Edwards is buzzing with flights. The only Alabama airport busier is Birmingham’s. Organizing all the flights in and out will be the responsibility of air traffic controllers and they’ll do it from the new, eight-story control tower built on the south side of the airfield.

“There are a lot of airlines out there that will not fly into an uncontrolled airport so this opens that door up, yes but we’ve needed it,” said Airport Manager, Scott Fuller. “There are a lot of aircraft that won’t fly into here because of the congestion.”

Between military training, flight school and the high number of private flights, Jack Edwards sees about 90,000 flight operations a year. Having a control tower is the first step towards the goal of offering commercial passenger service to Gulf Shores. One major carrier is already interested but two smaller services will start operations first.

“The two we have letters of intent on are Elite Airways, looking at starting up to Nashville and Sun Country, looking at Minneapolis,” Fuller said. “According to our studies, those are two of our top markets. Nashville is year-round. We have a lot of second homeowners here from Nashville and Minneapolis really pops up during the winter for some reason.”

The facility can accommodate 737-class jets which hold up to 180 passengers. The hope is to next, lock down a major carrier that would service Dallas.

Gulf Shores city officials said the benefits to the city are far-reaching. The more flight options into the city, the less congestion on the already packed roadways. Mayor Robert Craft said an immediate benefit quality of life improvements for many who live near the airfield.

“We’ve got a lot of Naval training and Army training flights that are going around and around, and they make multiple trips a day and they touch and go, and they go over the southern part of the Intracoastal and they circle back up to the northern part and that’s really aggravating to a lot of the people who live there because it’s 20 or 30 times a day, there are loud airplanes flying over their homes, so this will give us flight safety control. It will also help us with some of our noise issues,” explained Craft.

The tower construction alone cost six million dollars. To build a terminal, parking lots, on-site fire house and other elements needed to begin passenger service will cost about another $25 million. The Airport Authority is looking at contracting out (privatizing) the build and operation of the terminal facility. If all goes as planned, commercial flights could start by December of 2022.