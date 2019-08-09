FOX10 News is giving you a first look at the new A220 planes being built by Airbus here in Mobile.
Work on the new planes began August 1st.
And you might be surprised to hear how many people the company still wants to hire.
The outside steel work is almost finished at the new A220 Final Assembly Line being built at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.
It's set to start producing its first aircraft in the third quarter of next year.
For now, the A220's are being built at the present Final Assembly Line,
Paul Gaskell, President of Airbus U.S. A220, Inc., said, "We're building the aircraft alongside the A320, certainly for the fuselage section and, then, we're building the other parts of the aircraft in the flight line, the final phase hangars, that were built for a combination of 320 and 220, so that allows us to get a head start."
Outside the present assembly line, you see components like parts of the tail assembly for both the A320 and A220.
Gaskell says, "They came from Italy by sea. We've got some fuselage sections here now. They come by road from Mirabel, but originally from other areas of the world, either China or Montreal itself."
Mirabel is in Canada where Airbus is training the local A220 workers.
And the company is still looking for 250 people to hire this year to build both types of planes.
Airbus looks for a variety of specialties.
Gaskell said, "We have structural people, mechanics, we have people who specialize in fitting the cabins, we have electricians."
The company plans to hire more than 400 new workers at the new assembly site alone, a move that gets a lot of attention.
While in Mobile earlier this week for a meeting of owners of small businesses, Governor Kay Ivey, said, "It's a great thing for Airbus to expand and bring on the additional assembly lines."
If you would like to get more information on job openings at Airbus, here is the website from Airbus.
