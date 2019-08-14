The second in command for Airbus's entire company was in Mobile Wednesday looking over operations here.
Michael Schoellhorn just took over as Airbus' chief operating officer in February.
He said he's pleased with what he's seen at the Mobile facility, where work began on building the new A220 aircraft earlier this month.
Schoellhorn says Airbus has 800 employees now, and hopes to increase to 1100 to 1200.
Schoellhorn said, "We're hiring, I think, in the vicinity of 300 people this year, and we're still looking for qualified people, so, we're still searching, we're still advertising and we have more demand for good people."
While the new assembly line is being built, the A220's are being built in the present assembly line, and officials say the new line is set to start producing its first aircraft in the third quarter of next year.
