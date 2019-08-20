Airbus hosts job fair in Baldwin County

Airbus is hanging out the now hiring sign, looking to recruit not only potential employees in Mobile, but also across the bay.
Airbus teamed up with the Bay Minette Career Center today to host a job fair and informational session
They are looking to fill positions open now for the A-320 and A-220 assembly lines.
As we’ve previously reported, construction is currently underway on the second final assembly line at the Airbus facility.
This is where the A-220’s will eventually take shape.
Airbus’ COO told us last week they currently have 800 employees, and are looking to increase that number to 1,200.
Bay Minette Career Center was packed this morning, as big name companies bring more attention to the resources available to people in Baldwin County looking for a job or to change careers.
“A lot of times the big companies, they’ll go to Mobile and do their job fairs, but they don’t reach out to smaller offices like us, so we’re kind of honored they’ve taken the time to come over here," said Vivian Havel. with the Bay Minette Career Center.
Today’s job fair wrapped up at 1 pm, but you can still head to Airbus’ or the career center’s website for more information on how you can apply to these open positions.
You can also visit the career center, located off Faulkner Drive in Bay Minette, Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm to learn more about other jobs and job training opportunities in our area.
