MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has reached two big milestones at its commercial aircraft production facility in Mobile.
The aircraft maker has officially inaugurated production activities in a newly-built final assembly line hangar. The company also has started production of the first U.S.-built A220 for JetBlue.
Airbus says the new 270,000 square-foot hangar, where both A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft can be assembled, is open for business after an 18-month construction project. It houses five primary assembly stations where major airframe component assemblies come together for a completed aircraft in a flowline process.
Airbus began producing A220 aircraft in Mobile in August 2019 using space in an existing A320 Final Assembly Line hangar and newly built support hangars. With the completion of the new hangar, the Airbus production site in Alabama has now doubled in size.
Another milestone was reached as Airbus welcomed the first component assemblies destined to become an A220 for JetBlue into the new hangar. JetBlue will be the second customer served by the Mobile team, with its first U.S.-made A220 scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year.
“The team is excited to start working in their new facility and to welcome a new customer. It’s a strong endorsement from JetBlue in this challenging time,” said Paul Gaskell, president of A220 USA and head of the A220 program in Mobile. “The expansion of our commercial aircraft production in Mobile to a second product line further solidifies Airbus’ standing as a truly global aircraft manufacturer, and confirms that Airbus is an important part of the American manufacturing landscape. This A220 assembly line will help satisfy the U.S. demand for the A220 aircraft.”
The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market, delivering what Airbus says is "unbeatable fuel efficiency and widebody passenger comfort in a single-aisle aircraft."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.