Airport Blvd. service road closure beginning Monday

City officials say beginning Monday morning, September 9th, the service road on the south side of Airport Blvd, between Montlimar Creek and Western America Drive (west of I-10) will be closed for a storm water inlet repair.
The inlet repair is part of a drainage improvement project. The closure will begin at 8:30 AM and last approximately four to five days.
Detour signs will be in place.
