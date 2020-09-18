AL Gulf Coast Zoo weathers first storm in new facility

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo weathering its first hurricane in its new facility.
The zoo moved several miles north of its former location after being forced to evacuate animals during Hurricane Ivan, exactly 16 years ago.
The land was donated after the “Little Zoo that Could” gained national attention by doing what they could to keep their beloved animals safe.
The “Little Zoo that Grew” opened in its new location just months before Sally slammed into Gulf Shores.
While they do have some damage, they say they are thankful all their animals are okay.
“There were multiple feet of water inside the old property where we were. I’m just so thankful we were finally able to move the zoo and got here basically just in time," said Joel Hamilton, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Director.
The zoo was able to avoid the flooding that previously left their 11 foot alligator Chucky to float out of his enclosure during Ivan.
Keepers and nearby neighbors say they are thankful Chucky is accounted for.
