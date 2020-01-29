Turn your son or daughter’s next slumber party into a truly unique experience! AL Sleepy Teepee has more than 10 themes to choose from for boys and girls of all ages, taking all the guesswork out of planning the party.
AL Sleepy Teepee sets up the teepees, air mattresses, linens, decorative pillows, lights, breakfast trays and décor, and comes back the next day to take it all down and do the laundry!
Jena Yaeger joined Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4pm to talk about everything AL Sleepy Teepee offers.
Contact: Jena Yaeger - (251) 776-4673
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.