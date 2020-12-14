The Alabama ABC Board will again temporarily allow curbside alcohol sales in the state.
The move was decided unanimously in an emergency meeting of the board Monday morning.
The move -- spurred by the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state -- allows on-premise licensees to again sell alcoholic beverages to go. The original Curbside Sales Authorization expired in September.
This amendment was requested by chambers of commerce, numerous businesses and licensees, according to the ABC Board. The rule does restrict the amount of alcohol to be sold to .375 liters of spirits, two bottles of wine or 144 ounces of beer per customer.
