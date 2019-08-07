MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) – A new Alabama voting law became effective this month, establishing new requirements for voters casting absentee ballots.
A copy of the voters’ valid photo identification must now be submitted along with the absentee ballot application. This will ensure that only eligible voters receive ballots for the election in which they are qualified to vote.
Prior to Aug. 1, voters requesting an absentee ballot were not required to present a valid form of photo identification with their application, making it more difficult for Absentee Election Managers to verify the voters’ identity, according to the Alabama secretary of state's office.
“Now more than ever, we are making it easier to vote and harder to cheat," said Secretary of State John Merrill. "By streamlining the process to verify absentee voters, we are making the submission of an absentee application easier and more efficient for all who are eligible.”
Absentee election managers are no longer required to publish the list of absentee voters, their addresses, and their polling places in the county courthouse. This law protects voter privacy and keeps information from being compromised by those looking to influence elections, according to Merrill's office.
This law introduces two new instances for voters to submit an absentee ballot: if a voter is the caregiver to an immediate family member or if a voter has been incarcerated but has not been convicted of a disqualifying felony.
Further, Act 2019-507 provides that a voter may apply for an emergency absentee ballot while serving as the caregiver to someone who requires medical treatment or if an immediate family member has passed away within five days of an election.
In order to ensure absentee ballots are returned in a timely manner in a way that is convenient, voters now have the option to return ballots by commercial carrier in addition to U.S. mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.