MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has determined that three additional days can be added to the private angler recreational season, officials announced on Saturday.
The additional days will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, and run until midnight on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Officials say the additional red snapper fishing days apply to state and federal waters adjacent to Alabama. The limit will be two fish per angler with a 16-inch total length minimum size.
According to officials, ADCNR’s Marine Resources Division (MRD) reviewed landing estimates derived from angler reports submitted through Alabama’s Snapper Check system and determined the additional days are available to achieve the 2020 red snapper quota.
“The 2020 private angler season started out with record setting fishing effort,” said Scott Bannon, MRD Director. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made outdoors recreation more important than ever, and that showed during this year’s red snapper season. That higher level of early season effort ultimately led to the closure on July 3. It is important to our fishermen to provide access to this resource, and our goal is to fish the quota we’ve been given by NOAA Fisheries. We are excited to offer these additional days in October to harvest more red snapper and still stay within our quota.”
Detailed red snapper landing information is available at www.outdooralabama.com/2020-red-snapper-landings-summary.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.
(0) comments
