MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Marine Resources Division (MRD) announced on Tuesday that they will open weekends for red snapper fishing for private recreational anglers beginning Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Officials say the weekends will consist of Saturdays beginning at 12:01 a.m. and run until midnight on Sundays. The weekends will remain open until the Alabama private angler red snapper quota has been met.
According to officials, the additional days are available to private anglers fishing in state and federal waters adjacent to Alabama. Additionally, state-licensed commercial party boats may harvest red snapper inside nine nautical miles of Alabama’s coast.
Anglers are reminded they must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license, Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement and make a report of their red snapper landings in Snapper Check prior to removing the fish from the boat or the boat with fish from the water.
“The Columbus Day weekend generated very little harvest due to the impacts of hurricanes Sally and Delta,” said Scott Bannon, MRD Director. “We are committed to providing anglers access to the remaining red snapper quota, and we understand that weather, school and other activities will impact the harvest potential. Therefore, we have decided to announce that we will be open for weekend harvest until the quota is met or anticipated to be met. That could be in the first weekend or it may take several weekends. We will share the landings on our website for anglers to follow the progress.”
Detailed red snapper landing information is available at www.outdooralabama.com/2020-red-snapper-landings-summary.
Anglers are reminded that gray triggerfish and greater amberjack are open to harvest and available for voluntary reporting through Snapper Check in the Outdoor AL app through October 26 and October 31, respectively. Beginning next year both species will have a mandatory reporting requirement.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visitwww.outdooralabama.com.
