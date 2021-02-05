MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Attorney General Steve Marshall and Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich will hold a press conference in Mobile to announce the process for Alabama consumers to file claims against Terminix as a result of the state’s settlement with the pest control company.

In November, Marshall and Rich joined forces to announce the historic $60MM settlement. Marshall said Terminix didn't honor contracts and many homes and businesses were infested with termites. Then, Marshall said, Terminix charged customers up to 1000% to repair the infested homes that they were supposed to be protecting in the first place.

Terminix agreed to pay the $60MM to its customers, the AG's office, the Department of Agriculture and Industries and charity. $10MM is designated for additional termite treatment on more than 12,000 customers in Mobile, Baldwin and Monroe counties.

If you hired another termite company because you weren't happy Terminix, you could get $650 to cover those costs.

Terminix released a statement that this settlement would more quickly address damage claims.