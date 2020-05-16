MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As restrictions on everyday life ease in Alabama, indoor Sunday worship service is allowed once again - starting May 17.
Churches and other places of worship in the state haven't been able to conduct indoor service since the first week of April, instead moving to online or 'drive-in' worship.
Under Governor Kay Ivey's recently amended 'Safer-at-home' order, churches are strongly encouraged to follow guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Here are the recommended guidelines for attendees:
- Strongly encourage people 65+ or 'at-risk' to watch remotely
- Designate an area inside the facility reserved for the at-risk
- Keep at least two empty seats (or six feet of separation) between parties in any row
- Alternate rows between attendees (every other row left empty)
- Attendees are encouraged to wear masks
Not every church in the Mobile-Baldwin area is electing to open Sunday. Some are remaining closed, whether under renovation during the pandemic or because they'd like to wait longer for safety reasons.
There are also several recommendations for church employees, screening them with COVID-19 symptom questions, and increasing hygiene and cleaning practices within the facility.
For more details, and to read the guidelines for places of worship in its entirety from the Alabama Dept. of Public Health, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.