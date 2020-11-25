Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not expected to coach Alabama against Auburn.
The university released the following statement this morning:
“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”
The No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide is scheduled to play No. 22 Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl on Saturday.
Saban previously tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14, days before the Georgia game. Saban entered self-isolation then but, after he eventually had three negative tests to confirm the first one as a false positive, he was able to coach against Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.